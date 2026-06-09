Revealed: Why highly-rated teenager Kennet Eichhorn has rejected transfer move to Liverpool

According to a report from Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have officially failed to sign highly-rated prospect Eichhorn. The Merseyside club invested significant time into the deal, but Plettenberg confirmed the collapse, stating: "EXCL | Rejection in the last hours: Despite Liverpool’s intensive efforts, Hertha BSC gem Kennet Eichhorn will not join the Reds."

The English giants were eager to bring the teenager to Anfield to bolster their youth ranks, presenting a compelling project. However, the player has ultimately chosen a different path for his immediate development, officially ending the Premier League club's hopes of completing a summer transfer.