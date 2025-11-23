Getty Images - Goal AR
Revealed: Why Man Utd signed Benjamin Sesko ahead of former Ruben Amorim favourite Viktor Gyokeres
United choose to pursue Sesko over Gyokeres, reports reveal
According to reports by The Mirror, United considered the signings of both Sesko and Gyokeres, but decided to prioritise the former as the ideal centrepiece to their new-look attack under Amorim.
The former RB Leipzig striker has only scored twice for the Red Devils thus far and has found himself in and out of the side following his £74million ($96.8m) move, but the club remain patient with the highly rated young forward.
Reports continue that Sesko’s running stats were crucial in his signing, as per The Times. Mike Sansoni joined the club as director of data in the summer following 11 years with the Mercedes Formula 1 team, and has led the new focus on data across the Red Devils’ recruitment process.
Sansoni works closely with Director of Football Jason Wilcox and is leading an initiative for the club to become a “fully data-driven club which will lead to success on and off the pitch”, using his extensive range of data on tens of thousands of players. This data led to the marquee signing of Sesko, who will hope to prove the club right in Red over the coming months.
Slow start for Sesko at Old Trafford after big-money move
Sesko’s two Premier League goals so far this season have come in defeat at Brentford and the victory at home to Sunderland at Old Trafford, which marked the beginning of United’s three-game winning streak which included a historic 2-1 win at Anfield.
The 22-year-old struck 39 goals in two impressive seasons with Leipzig, scoring 13 times in the Bundesliga last term and four in the Champions League. He is still developing into his role at United and will hope that his strong data-led profile leads to strong results on the pitch with his new employers – though he is currently out injured.
Gyokeres, meanwhile, has scored four times in the Premier League for leaders Arsenal and six times overall, following his £63.4m ($83m) move from Sporting Lisbon, where he was prolific under Amorim and drew inevitable links as a result.
'I'm relaxed' - Amorim backs new signing
Amorim said on Sesko's adaptation period: "I'm relaxed, he's not relaxed. I understand how things are in football and he's going to struggle. That is normal. He has no experience here.
"Ben is a young kid, a control freak. He wants to control everything - and he's not going to control everything. He has more potential than I was thinking [but] we need to understand how he likes to play and also to put in our ideas.
"I'm quite relaxed with that. He is going to be our striker for the long term but he's going to have these struggles and these bumps during the ride. That is a normal thing in football."
Sesko set for period on the sidelines
Sesko could be out for three weeks following a knee injury sustained against Tottenham Hotspur prior to the international break. He will hope to regain his goalscoring boots on his return, which could come after Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo have departed for the Africa Cup of Nations.
United face Everton on Monday at Old Trafford, knowing that victory could see them regain their place in the top six of the Premier League. There will be a tribute to the late Mani of the Stone Roses prior to kick-off, after the massive Red Devils fan passed away aged 63 on Thursday.
The tribute will create a powerful atmosphere prior to kick-off in a match which could continue United’s strong recent run of form, amidst a five-match unbeaten streak which has seen Amorim win the Premier League’s Manager of the Month for October.
