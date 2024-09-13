Revealed: Why the £3m Man Utd spent on bringing Dan Ashworth in from Newcastle is viewed as 'money well spent' as sporting director makes strong start
Manchester United had to splash out £3 million to bring in sporting director Dan Ashworth from Newcastle but already consider it "money well spent".
- Ashworth moved to United from Newcastle
- Club more than happy with appointment
- Consider fee shelled out to be money well spent