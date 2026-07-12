Revealed: Vinicius Junior’s demands in Real Madrid contract talks as La Liga giants seek to avoid upsetting fellow ‘Galacticos’ Kylian Mbappe & Jude Bellingham

According to OKDIARIO, Vinicius is holding out for a salary in the region of €20 million net per season, a figure that would place him at the very top of the club's earnings bracket. However, the Real Madrid hierarchy is hesitant to meet these demands as they look to maintain a rigid wage structure within the dressing room.

Florentino Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez are determined to avoid a situation that could create friction among the squad's high-profile stars. With the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham already commanding significant salaries, the club believes that no single individual should be allowed to break the carefully constructed economic equilibrium. The message from Valdebebas is firm: the project always comes before any individual player, regardless of their status on the pitch.