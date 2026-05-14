Revealed: The eight nominees for Premier League Player of the Season as England World Cup squad hopeful makes list

Arsenal’s impressive charge toward a potential first league title in over two decades has been reflected in the nominations, with three Gunners making the final cut. Gabriel Magalhaes, David Raya, and Rice have all been recognised for their pivotal roles in Mikel Arteta’s side. Gabriel has been the bedrock of a defence that has conceded a league-low 26 goals, while Raya has already secured his third consecutive Golden Glove with 18 clean sheets.

Two Manchester City stars are also present, starting with the prolific Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is chasing his third Golden Boot in four years, having already reached 26 goals this term. He is joined by team-mate Antoine Semenyo, who has been a revelation since his January move from Bournemouth. Semenyo’s versatility and immediate impact under Pep Guardiola have earned him a spot among the elite after a season split between the Cherries and the Etihad.