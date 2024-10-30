Revealed: Man Utd asked pundits to 'stop talking up' Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund before Erik ten Hag 'reluctantly' reinstated winger to first-team squad
Pundits' praise for Jadon Sancho's displays at Borussia Dortmund left Manchester United embarrassed amid new details of his fallout with Erik ten Hag.
- Sancho had high-profile fallout with Ten Hag
- Attacker was made to train alone for four months
- Joined Chelsea on loan in the summer window