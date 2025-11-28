Revealed: Man City, Liverpool & Arsenal among five Premier League clubs Serhou Guirassy's special release clause applies to as price drops from €75m

Guirassy’s contract saga has taken centre stage again after Sky Sports confirmed that his release clause at Dortmund is still active, but not for the upcoming winter window. Instead, it becomes valid in the summer of 2026, and its value is set to drop dramatically.

The striker’s exit option will fall to around €50m (£44m/$57m), a sharp decrease from the €60-75m (£52m/$69m - £61m/$80m) range discussed last summer. Dortmund insiders have described the clause as “staggered,” meaning it becomes more financially accessible over time.

According to Sky Sport, the clause is exclusively available to seven clubs: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

These teams can activate it directly, while all others, including suitors in Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 or the Saudi Pro League, must negotiate higher fees with Dortmund.

Guirassy, who has become Dortmund’s attacking anchor, is keeping his options open and has made it clear that he would only consider a move to a top-tier club capable of offering titles and Champions League ambitions.