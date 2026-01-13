Revealed: Luis Enrique & USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino on Man Utd's four-man shortlist to succeed Ruben Amorim as permanent head coach

Manchester United are now looking for another permanent head coach who can help return the club to former glories. According to the Mirror, Enrique is one of the club's "main targets" and the Red Devils are monitoring his situation in the French capital. United are hoping to appoint a new manager with a wealth of experience and someone used to dealing with the sort of pressure that comes with being manager of the Red Devils. Enrique is seen as a good choice, particularly as he will be into the final 12 months of his contract in the summer and has yet to extend his deal. Pochettino is also on Manchester United's four-man shortlist, along with England boss Thomas Tuchel and Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!