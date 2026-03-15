Revealed: The role Kylian Mbappe will play for Real Madrid against Man City as knee injury update delivered ahead of Champions League clash

Despite his status as the Blancos' talisman, the report suggests that Mbappe will likely start the match on the bench. This follows the template used in the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona, where he was utilised as a high-impact weapon later in the game. Current reports also indicate that the pain is disappearing and the medical staff's decision to avoid surgery has been vindicated by his rapid progress in Valdebebas.

Real Madrid boss Arbeloa has been clear about his striker's availability, stating before the clash against Elche on Saturday: "The situation is not complicated. He's getting better every day. His recovery is progressing as it should. We've made a plan, and it depends on his progress, but I think he'll be fine. He won't be available tomorrow, but I'm sure he'll travel to Manchester. I want him to be able to travel to Manchester. We'll see how he is tomorrow and on Sunday when we'll make a final decision."