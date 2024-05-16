Revealed: How USMNT star Gio Reyna could have avoided Premier League flop at Nottingham Forest if he had listened to transfer wishes of Borussia Dortmund
Gio Reyna reportedly went against Borussia Dortmund’s wishes when moving to England, and the Premier League flop now faces an uncertain future.
- American slipped down pecking order in Germany
- Saw move sanctioned in winter window
- Failed to make any kind of impact in England