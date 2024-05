Revealed: Erik ten Hag already knows Man Utd sack fate as FA Cup final arrives too late to save him

Erik ten Hag was told he would be getting sacked by Manchester United in the aftermath of the abysmal 4-0 defeat by Crystal Palace.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Dutchman informed of decision in early May

Pundit claims he was told week before Arsenal

United had just been thrashed by Crystal Palace What was the score in last year's FA Cup Final between these two sides? 1-0

2-1

4-1 Who scored the quickest FA Cup Final goal ever in 2023? Jack Grealish

Erling Haaland

Ilkay Gundogan How many times have Manchester City won the FA Cup? Six

Seven

Eight Erling Haaland and which other current player have scored six goals against Man Utd for Man City? Bernardo Silva

Kevin De Bruyne

Phil Foden Article continues below