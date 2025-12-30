Revealed: Why Enzo Maresca missed Chelsea's post-match press conference after disappointing draw to Bournemouth

Maresca was due to face the press after the game but did not show up for his media duties and was replaced by Caballero instead. Chelsea's assistant coach revealed that Maresca had not been feeling well and so had decided to skip the press conference.

He told reporters: "He didn't feel well in the last two days, with a bit of temperature the last two days, he did the sessions to prepare the game but after the game he asked me to replace him because he wasn't feeling well."

Caballero went on to share his thoughts on the game: "It was a crazy first half. We turned the score around but then immediately conceded a goal, so that's something we need to improve and correct immediately. The players showed up and created the build-up and the open play was on point. It was perfect, we created chances and had chances in the second half too. Unfortunately we couldn't win the game and it feels a little bit disappointing. We did better things than Bournemouth to get the three points, but we only have one point because we conceded two goals today. The final product was just missing because we arrived in the box and got many crosses off. We are improving in certain areas but we still need to learn to kill games and maintain the score when we are winning. We put in a lot of effort to go up 2-1 but we couldn't manage things to take three points. It is always frustrating to concede from set pieces but it is part of the game. When you concede two in the same game though, it is tough."

