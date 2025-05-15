Revealed: The clause in Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez contracts that ensure duo will stay at Real Madrid for the Club World Cup
Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez have a clause in their contracts that will reportedly ensure their stay at Real Madrid for the Club World Cup.
- The Madrid hierarchy was thinking a step ahead
- Inserted a special clause in the contract during extension
- Modric, Vazquez, & Vallejo must stay until CWC ends