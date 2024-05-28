This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Revealed: Angel Di Maria’s transfer plan to join Lionel Messi in MLS – with World Cup winner taking in Rosario pit stop before heading to Inter Miami Lionel MessiMajor League SoccerAngel Di MariaInter Miami CFTransfersBenficaRosario Central Angel Di Maria’s transfer plans have been revealed, with the World Cup winner set to join Lionel Messi in MLS after taking in a Rosario pit stop. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Argentina international approaching free agency

Ready to sever ties with Benfica

Will return to his roots before moving to Florida Article continues below