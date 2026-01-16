'Respected leader on and off the field' - Héctor Herrera returns to Houston Dynamo after title-winning spell in Liga MX

To mark his comeback, Houston launched a limited-time promotion offering $16 tickets for the home opener against Chicago Fire on Feb. 21, a nod to Herrera’s jersey number and his popularity among fans.

“It’s an honor to welcome Héctor back to Houston,” said club president Pat Onstad. “He’s a respected leader on and off the field, and his influence helped change the direction of this club during his first spell.” Onstad highlighted Herrera’s role in guiding the Dynamo to the 2023 U.S. Open Cup title and a club-record points total in 2024, adding that his return aligns with the organization’s desire to build on past success.