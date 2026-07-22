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Rejecting Barcelona's "Blackmail" and a "Precious" Piece of Advice That Sealed the Deal.. New Behind-the-Scenes Details Behind Al-Hilal's Shift Towards Crysencio Summerville!

C. Summerville
Al Hilal
Raphinha
M. Greenwood
Saudi Pro League

Revealing New Secrets Behind the Club's "Record" Deal

Al-Hilal have stunned the transfer market. The Saudi club have sealed the signing of Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham in a deal worth around 80 million euros, according to several reports.

None of this happened by chance. Barcelona's negotiations had collapsed, and a decisive last-minute swoop snatched the 24-year-old winger from Roma in the final metres.

  • Laporta pushes Al Hilal to withdraw from the Raphinha deal

    Saudi media figure Mohammed Al-Bukairy has revealed the intriguing details behind Al-Hilal's decision to pull out of signing Brazilian star Raphinha, the Barcelona player, and instead pour a huge budget into Dutch winger Summerville. The club had earmarked a substantial sum to get the deal done.

    In a post on his account on the "X" platform (formerly Twitter), Al-Bukairy explained how it all started. Al-Hilal tabled an official offer worth 80 million euros to Barcelona, hoping to arrange a settlement that would send Portuguese defender João Cancelo, currently on loan at the Catalan club, the other way with a 20 million euros discount off the total value. The response from Spain was anything but expected, and it tore down the bridges of trust between the two parties.

    Barcelona president Laporta pushed too far, according to Al-Bukairy's account. The 80 million euros offer for the Brazilian left the mood tense, particularly once Laporta demanded the deal be raised to 100 million euros.

    Al-Hilal's board saw that demand as financial "blackmail" that didn't match the player's technical value. That was enough. The "decision-makers at the club" shut the Raphinha file immediately and set about finding a world-class alternative of the same calibre at the utmost speed.

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  • Crysencio SummervilleGetty

    A sporting piece of advice shifts the leader's compass towards London

    Al-Bakiri continued to reveal the secrets of the deal, confirming that the name of Crysencio Summerville emerged when Al-Hilal were searching for alternative options after negotiations with Barcelona broke down. The impressive Dutch winger, a star at English club West Ham United, suddenly came into the frame.

    He added: "Summerville was not the first target at the beginning, as the funds were ready to be injected into other deals such as Raphinha or even the Englishman Mason Greenwood, who later moved to Turkey's Fenerbahce, but the speed of decision-making at Al-Hilal was the decisive factor in shifting the destination towards London, benefiting from precise sporting intelligence about the movements of competitors in the Old Continent."

    Al-Hilal received "sporting advice" from a trusted source, the Saudi media figure revealed, to the effect that Italian club Roma had come very close to finalising the deal for Summerville for just 50 million euros. He added: "Here, the Al-Hilal management moved forcefully to cut off the path of the Italian capital's club, as the leader presented a (lavish) offer that could not be refused worth 80 million euros, an increase of 30 million euros over the Italian offer."

    He continued: "This huge financial leap made West Ham agree immediately, and the final procedures and initial signatures did not take more than a single hour to ensure the signing of the 'luxurious Dutch winger'."

  • Somerville's World Cup Brilliance Boosts His Stock

    Al-Hilal's willingness to pay such a large sum didn't come from nowhere. It followed close monitoring of Summerville's recent performances for the Netherlands.

    The 24-year-old has proven himself as one of Europe's most prominent rising talents after his brilliance at the 2026 World Cup. He was the Netherlands' surprise package of the tournament, contributing to five goals in just six matches.

    That strong first international showing put him at the top of the wish lists of major clubs. In the end, though, Al-Hilal's financial power settled the race in their favour.

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  • Crysencio Summerville Goal OnlyGoal AR

    A promising career for the future of Al-Hilal's new player

    The numbers tell the story of his rise before the switch to the champions. His career took off in 2023-2024 with Leeds United, where 21 goals and 10 assists earned him the Player of the Season award in the English Championship.

    That attacking output, coupled with his ability to operate on either wing, made him exactly the signing Simone Inzaghi wanted to bolster his forward line this season. The coach is keen to inject fresh blood into the squad, targeting young players hungry for continental and domestic silverware.