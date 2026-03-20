Changes, yes, but no revolution. According to today’s *La Repubblica*, the plan to establish a professional refereeing corps will not go ahead, at least for the time being. Everything has been put on hold; there are still matters to be decided, assessed and clarified, particularly if Italy fails to qualify via the World Cup play-offs. Today, the FIGC lacks the strength to impose the Hague reforms. Furthermore, the clubs are divided, and whilst Lotito and De Laurentiis hold opposing views, even those in favour believe it is better not to rush: “You don’t carry out reforms a week before the play-offs.”
Calciomercato
Translated by
Referees: an end to professional status. Farewell to Gianluca Rocchi; Open VAR set to be scrapped
OPEN VAR IS BEING DISCONTINUED, NO MORE REF CAM
According to *Repubblica*, VAR is at risk of being scrapped: referees are offended by officials admitting to mistakes on television. The broadcasters themselves are calling for a requirement to air all communications with the VAR room, so as not to be accused of concealing alleged uncomfortable truths. Finally, announcements (the referee’s explanations to the public) and ref cam (first-person footage) could also disappear.
VIA ROCCHI, ROSETTI IS A HIT
There could be a new referee coordinator from the new year: Gianluca Rocchi’s contract expires in June and, as things stand, he himself does not seem keen to stay on. The FIGC is keen on Roberto Rosetti, the UEFA referee coordinator, who has always been an advocate of a less intrusive VAR system.
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