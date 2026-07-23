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Referee responds to Didier Deschamps' criticism of decisions in France's World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain
Barton dismisses Frenchman's sour grapes
In the aftermath of France's elimination, Deschamps did not hold back in his assessment of the officiating, specifically targeting central referee Barton. He questioned whether the Salvadoran official possessed the necessary credentials and pedigree to handle a match of such immense magnitude. However, speaking in an exclusive interview with Jorge Ramos, via Diario AS, Barton made it clear that the Frenchman's words did not shake his confidence or his professional standing in the game.
When asked directly about his feelings regarding the comments made by Deschamps, Barton was firm in his response, stating: "Each person has the right to have their opinion regarding anything, but no, in the absolute. The truth is that we know what we have gone through, what we have fought for, how we have earned it and we know why we are there. So, no comment is going to come to make us doubt why we are there."
- AFP
Support from the refereeing elite
While Deschamps was vocal in his disapproval, Barton found significant support from the very top of the footballing hierarchy. He revealed that he received backing and recognition from the legendary Pierluigi Collina, the chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee.
Reflecting on the internal feedback he received after the semi-final clash between Spain and France, Barton confirmed this was a highlight of his career. "Yes, without a doubt," he admitted. "In the end, the recognition of the people who are in charge, who know our process, who know where we come from, the difficulties we have gone through and all the desire we have put in, and the recognition even of the same colleagues, I think it is one of the greatest satisfactions that I take with me after this World Cup."
Collina responds to Deschamps’ referee criticism
The root of Deschamps’ fury toward the referee stemmed from Barton’s officiating during France's 2-0 defeat, which dashed their hopes of securing a third world title. The flashpoint came in the 22nd minute when Lamine Yamal was judged to have been fouled by Lucas Digne, allowing Mikel Oyarzabal to step up and convert from the penalty spot to shift the momentum of the match.
Collina’s response was explicit and direct following criticisms directed at the officiating team. "In response to the comments of Didier Deschamps questioning if the referee had the level to direct a semi-final, FIFA is clear: 'Yes, definitely'," Collina stated. The Italian emphasised that the selection process for these matches is rigorous, defending the personnel involved by adding: "Our referees are world-class."
- AFP
Breaking barriers for Central American officiating
Beyond the personal friction with the French coaching staff, Barton used the platform to highlight the significance of his presence on the world stage for smaller footballing nations. He believes his appointment to such a prestigious fixture serves as a beacon of hope for referees across the CONCACAF region.
Barton expressed deep pride in his journey, saying: "Personally I feel happy and proud, but also knowing that I achieved something very important: demonstrating that football and passion for football exist in any corner of the world, regardless of the flag. The capacities, both of players as of referees, technicians or whoever, are not necessarily tied to the country where one comes from or to how small the country is. I think a door is opening for our region, which has many member associations. Suddenly, referees can say: ‘No, I cannot achieve it because I am from a country that is not very big football-wise.’ I think it has been shown that that is a barrier that can be broken. That is one of the things that fills me with most satisfaction."
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