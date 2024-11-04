'The referee was just a little boy' - Jose Mourinho launches furious rant against VAR and jokes he wouldn't have joined Fenerbahce if club told him 'the whole truth' in extraordinary corruption allegation
Jose Mourinho has launched a furious rant against VAR, with the outspoken Portuguese claiming that Fenerbahce’s latest ref was “just a little boy”.
- Fener secured dramatic win in five-goal thriller
- Portuguese not impressed with match officials
- Claims he would have shunned job in Turkey