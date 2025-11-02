'Reece is doing fantastic' - Enzo Maresca impressed with captain James' midfield performance in Chelsea's derby win over Spurs

Speaking to Chelseafc.com, Maresca explained his decision to start with the physical James in midfield from the off. “I think yesterday we needed a little bit more physicality in the middle,” Maresca said. “We expected them to play with [Pape Mater] Sarr, with [Rodrigo] Bentancur, with [Joao] Palhinha. We didn't expect them with four midfielders, because then [Lucas] Bergvall also played.”

Despite the four midfielders fielded by Frank, the Blues still won out. The Italian hailed James who, despite shifting into an unnatural role, looked like he had been playing in his new role his whole career. Maresca explained: “‘I think Reece is doing fantastic when he's playing as a midfielder, he's doing fantastic when he's playing full-back, and he's doing fantastic in terms of leadership with the players inside the changing room.”

James has regained his form this season and has produced standout performances down the right-flank and in the centre of the pitch. The Blues captain has struggled in recent seasons with his fitness and has seen his place in the squad under threat by the likes of Gusto. Despite his lengthy spells on the sidelines, James’ talent has never been questioned.