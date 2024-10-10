Jürgen Klopp 2024Getty
Harry Sherlock

Red Bull Paris FC? Energy drinks giant set to buy Ligue 2 side and add another club to Jurgen Klopp's remit

Paris FCJ. KloppTransfersLigue 2

Red Bull are set to purchase Paris FC, in a move that will put them under the remit of Jurgen Klopp in his new role.

  • Red Bull in talks to buy Paris FC
  • Klopp appointed as Global Head of Soccer
  • French club may adopt Red Bull name
