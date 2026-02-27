Getty Images Sport
Record-breaker James Milner reveals full extent of horror ankle injury that left him immobile for SIX MONTHS
Milner's injury nightmare
Milner was reflecting on the issue at Brighton's training ground to a handful of reporters to commemorate his recent achievement. The midfielder became the Premier League's record appearance holder in last weekend's 2-0 win over Brentford as Milner registered his 654th appearance, a record previously held by Gareth Barry.
The 40-year-old spoke candidly on the injury that restricted him to just four league appearances last season and left Milner wondering if he'd even reach the landmark appearance figure. "Things change quickly in football, especially when you get to my age," Milner began.
"When I look at where I was last year, not being able to lift my foot for six months. I think most people, including the surgeon, the physio and those who understood the injury thought I was finished at my age."
Milner eventually returned to action on the final day of the season having come off the bench late on in the 4-1 win at Tottenham. "It was that desire to prove people wrong that probably means I'm still playing now," he continued.
"I wanted to prove that I could recover from the injury and not let my career end in a way that wasn't in my control. It might still might happen, but that was the drive. I don't think many people believed I could return."
Experienced star open to extending Brighton stay
Milner's contract expires this summer, but Fabian Hurzeler is keen for the experienced star to extend his stay at the AMEX. And the former Manchester City and Liverpool star is prepared to to pen a new deal with the south coast side, though has admitted he is keeping his options open.
"I think things change very quickly in football, and I think when you get to my age things change very quickly as well," Milner added. "Where I was maybe six weeks ago where I wasn't playing too many minutes and things weren't going too well, you're frustrated.
"But then I've played more minutes the last two games and when you're part of a win, it's easier to turn around and say, 'Yes, I'd love to do another year.' I'm pretty open at this moment in time. Whether I will or whether I won't [continue playing], I'm not sure. The club - we haven't had any conversations, so obviously the club have to be interested as well.
"I said earlier in the season, let's get to February and see where we're at, and I know we're there now, so we'll see what happens. At this moment in time, I'm just doing my work every day, and things can change quickly. At this moment in time, I'm very open to it, and hopefully the last few games have proved that I can still contribute on the field."
Retirement talk
Retirement is also looming for Milner, who'll turn 41 midway through the 2026-27 season, but the Seagulls man as revealed that he does not "fear" hanging up his boots. "I think it's a tough question to know when's the right time, because I feel like I can still do it now, but do you go to the point where you can't? Is that too long? I finished the game at the weekend and some of the boys went 'you can't retire Milly this year, you've got to go again next year'," Milner said. "So I think that's always a tough decision to get the right time.
"I feel like the coaching side I've been exposed to, in terms of a bit last year here and the badges I've done, interest me at times. But Jurgen [Klopp] always said, whenever you finish, you need to have a rest and a break straight away and I think that's pretty appealing at this moment in time."
Management 'appeals' to Milner
Attention turned to Milner's post-football career, with management mentioned, though the cut-throat nature of the job gives him food for thought. "Sometimes it appeals to me, for sure," he said. "And then other times, you see managers getting a new contract and getting sacked in two months and I just don't think people get the time they deserve now.
"Sometimes I think, yeah, it'd be great and I'd love to put my stamp on a team and I think I could do this and that. But it's such a hard gig isn't it? I mean, it's so hard. Even the amount of press you've got to do so it is a difficult job and it's one the competitive guy in you, thinks yeah I wouldn't mind giving that a go and taking on.
"I feel like I've got a fantastic knowledge of people I've worked under from back to Terry Venables and Sir Bobby Robson, and then you go through to the current manager now. I've got a great array of different managers from different countries and different personalities to lean back on, so in one way I think it'd be a big shame to lose all that knowledge and experience I've built up to not be able to use that.
"I'm pretty open and seeing, I've always said I'm just concentrating on what I'm doing. I know the end's getting closer, I do appreciate that, but I stay in the present and try and focus on what I can contribute to the team as a player."
