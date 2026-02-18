Real Madrid warned transfer target Rodri would prefer to join another club if he leaves Man City

Mendieta, however, believes that there is one thing that might make Rodri consider his future in Manchester: Pep Guardiola leaving. There is an expectation that the serial winning coach could leave City at the end of the campaign, which is his 10th at the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola has refused to comment on the speculation, pointing to the fact that he has one year left on his contract.

He said in December: "The last three or four years, every time during a certain, period someone asks me that question. Sooner or later, when I'm 75 or 76, I will quit Manchester City. I understand the question when I have the end of a contract (coming) but I have 18 months left and I am so delighted and happy and excited about the development of the team and being there. That is all I can say.

"That question happens every single season at a certain point and I'm OK. The club and I are incredibly connected in terms of the decisions we have to take and when it's going to happen, it's going to happen. There are no discussions - end of the subject. There are no discussions. I will not be eternally here, but I've said before I will not be here forever. None of us will be forever in this world but there are no discussions."

Guardiola has won six Premier League titles in eight attempts with City as well as capturing the club's first Champions League in 2023. His departure will inevitably leave a huge shadow around the club and Mendieta believes it could lead to Rodri also leaving.

The former Barcelona, Valencia and Middlesbrough midfielder added: "If there are to be any changes, I think the time will be when Pep leaves the club for Rodri to think about his future too."