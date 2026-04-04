The surprise of matchday 30 in the Spanish league came from the Estadi de Son Moix in Mallorca, where Argentine Martin Demichelis’s side beat Real Madrid 2–1. For the home side, these are three crucial points in their battle to avoid relegation; with this victory, they have climbed to 31 points, overtaking Elche and escaping the relegation zone (fourth from bottom, two points clear of the third-bottom spot). Los Merengues remain second on 69 points, four points behind leaders Barcelona and with a game in hand: tonight at 9pm they face Cholo Simeone’s Atlético Madrid away.
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Real Madrid suffer a setback in La Liga: Arbeloa injured in the away match against Mallorca, with Muriqi’s 91st-minute goal proving decisive
THE MATCH
For most of the match, Mallorca held the lead thanks to a goal from the 1999-born winger Manu Morlanes, who broke the deadlock in the closing minutes of the first half. With two minutes remaining, Eder Militao, who had come on half an hour before the end to replace Huijsen, equalised; and with Real pushing forward in search of a winner, it was former Lazio striker Vedat Muriqi who decided the match in the 91st minute. In the coming days in Spain, Arbeloa’s decision to leave Vinicius Jr. on the bench ahead of next Tuesday’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich could prove controversial; the Brazilian came on in the second half, whilst Brahim Diaz started alongside Mbappé.