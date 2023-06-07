Real Madrid most expensive signings - How Blancos spent over €2.3 billion on incoming transfers

One of the greatest football clubs in history, Real Madrid have never shied away from making big-money moves in the transfer market.
The beginning of the new millennium saw them being nicknamed 'Los Galacticos' when they brought in at least one big superstar in every summer transfer window between 2000 to 2006.
After the end of that era, Real Madrid continued to spend big at times, even if they were slightly more frugal for a few years between 2015 and 2019.
They then broke the bank on Eden Hazard, before going into savings mode again as they aimed to bring in both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.
Alas, they missed out on both as Haaland joined Manchester City and Mbappe signed a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain.
With cash to burn, Madrid then turned to Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni instead in 2022, before adding another superstar to their midfield in June 2023 when they secured the services of Jude Bellingham.
Real Madrid most expensive transfers by season
Season
Most expensive signing
Fee
Total spending
2023/24
Jude Bellingham
€103M/£89M
€107M/£92M
2022/23
Aurelien Tchouameni
€80M/£72M
€80M/£72M
2021/22
Eduardo Camavinga
€31M/£27.90M
€31M/£27.90M
2020/21
None
Nil
Nil
2019/20
Eden Hazard
€115M/£103.50M
€355.50M/£319.95M
2018/19
Vinicius Junior
€45M/£40.50M
€164.75M/£148.28M
2017/18
Theo Hernandez
€24M/£21.60M
€40.50M/£36.45M
2016/17
Alvaro Morata
€30M/£27M
€30M/£27M
2015/16
Mateo Kovacic
€38M/£34.20M
€92.90M/£83.61M
2014/15
James Rodriguez
€75M/£67.50M
€126M/£113.40M
2013/14
Gareth Bale
€101M/£90.90M
€175.50M/£157.95M
2012/13
Luka Modric
€35M/£31.50M
€38.50M/£34.65M
2011/12
Fabio Coentrao
€30M/£27M
€56M/£50.40M
2010/11
Angel Di Maria
€33M/£29.70M
€93M/£83.70M
2009/10
Cristiano Ronaldo
€94M/£84.60M
€258.50M/£232.65M
2008/09
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar
€27M/£24.30M
€82.20M/£73.98M
2007/08
Arjen Robben
€35M/£31.50M
€118M/£106.20M
2006/07
Mahamadou Diarra
€26M/£23.40M
€103M/£92.70M
2005/06
Sergio Ramos
€27M/£24.30M
€89.50M/£80.55M
2004/05
Walter Samuel
€25M/£22.50M
€58.70M/£52.83M
2003/04
David Beckham
€37.50M/£33.75M
€37.50M/£33.75M
2002/03
Ronaldo
€45M/£40.50M
€45M/£40.50M
2001/02
Zinedine Zidane
€77.50M/£69.75M
€77.50M/£69.75M
2000/01
Luis Figo
€60M/£54M
€121.95M/£109.76M
TOTAL
€2,4b/£2,14b
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.