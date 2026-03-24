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Gabriele Stragapede

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"Real Madrid? Soon I’d have been coaching Atlético at the same time – enough of this nonsense": Klopp’s frustration over a future yet to be decided

J. Klopp
Transfers
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
Liverpool
Germany

What is being reported about the German manager’s return to the dugout.

Jurgen Klopp isn’t having any of it and has decided to speak out at last about his future, setting out his position once and for all regarding his next venture in the world of football.

The German manager, now head of football and technical director at Red Bull, has been linked with numerous top clubs across Europe in recent weeks: from Real Madrid to replace Álvaro Arbeloa, to taking charge of the German national team should Julian Nagelsmann decide to step down after the 2026 World Cup.

The rumours have spread around the world, and the former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool manager himself has sought to flatly and decisively deny any possible links, also showing a certain irritation and anger regarding all the reports that have emerged in recent days: “Germany? I’m not thinking about it at all at the moment, and there’s no reason to do so. My career isn’t over yet, I haven’t reached retirement age, and who knows what will happen in the coming years. For now, nothing is planned.”

  • NEVER CONTACTED

    Klopp responded in a decidedly combative tone to all the rumours surrounding Real Madrid: "Anyone who says that doesn’t understand football. They’ve never contacted me or my agent. It’s all just smoke and mirrors. I’m extremely happy with my job. But when does a rumour become news? If someone takes a piece of paper and writes something on it, does it automatically become true? How could there ever be a situation where Real Madrid ring me and say, ‘Jürgen, can you believe it?’ with Perez on the phone?”

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  • KLOPP SPEAKS HIS MIND

    The German manager didn’t mince his words when describing his feelings about all the rumours surrounding his future: “I don’t know whether it’s artificial intelligence or people behind it, but these days you can just write whatever you like and then it’s up to me to deny it. You need to get your act together, set some standards and stop writing nonsense. If Real Madrid had called, we’d know about it. They haven’t called us once, and my agent hasn’t received anything either. This story has been going on for far too long. You even linked me with the Atlético job at the same time. Give me some space, because sometimes it seems like certain things are written just to get people talking.”

  • ARE THE RUMOURS DIEING DOWN?

    Klopp’s words have restored a degree of calm to the Red Bull universe, following several months in which a sense of general and mutual dissatisfaction had been brewing regarding the German manager’s leadership role and responsibilities.

    The season for the various clubs in the Red Bull world has certainly not been satisfactory in terms of results, but – according to reports – the foundations and the will to continue on this path together still seem to be there, as they seek solutions that can lead to the best possible outcome ahead of the coming season.


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  • THE TRUTH ABOUT THE FUTURE

    So, essentially, what does his professional future hold?

    His words leave little room for interpretation: Jürgen Klopp wants to continue his tenure – which officially begins on 1 January 2025 – as Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull. His role as global sporting director for the clubs within the Red Bull universe (Bragantino, Leipzig, New York, Omiya, Leeds and Paris FC) is only just beginning and is expected to last – according to some rumours – until at least 2029.

    This puts a damper on the rumours, therefore, that suggested the German was a potential candidate for various managerial roles across Europe: Arbeloa’s tenure at Real Madrid will be assessed at the end of the season, as will Arne Slot’sat Liverpool, where the final Premier League position and how far they progress in the Champions League will be key factors.

    For Germany, however, everything will depend on Nagelsmann’s wishes and the upcoming World Cup to be held in Canada, the United States and Mexico: only after that will definitive decisions be made regarding the future.