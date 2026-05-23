Official: David Alaba to leave Real Madrid

The curtain is coming down on Alaba’s highly successful stint with Real Madrid. Since arriving on a free transfer from Bayern Munich in 2021, the Austrian international has established himself as a modern great at the Bernabeu, securing nine trophies including two La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns. However, the club confirmed on Friday that his expiring deal will not be renewed, allowing him to seek a new challenge.

Madrid president Florentino Perez led the tributes to the departing star, highlighting his impact on the club's European heritage. “David Alaba has earned the affection of all Madrid fans for his dedication, his hard work, and for an iconic image on our journey toward the 14th European Cup, which symbolised the celebration of a victory and is now part of our club’s history,” Perez said. “Real Madrid will always be his home.”