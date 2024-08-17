Could Real Madrid replace Toni Kroos? Carlo Ancelotti makes stark admission about retired midfielder as he reiterates transfer stance
Carlo Ancelotti admitted that Real Madrid will miss retired icon Toni Kroos as he claimed that it is 'impossible' to replace the German midfielder.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ancelotti opens up about missing Kroos
- German midfielder retired after the 2023-24 season
- Real Madrid won't sign any more players in this window