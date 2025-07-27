'Operation Departures' - Real Madrid prepared to sell five first-team stars including Rodrygo as part of clear-out under new manager Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid are ready to offload five players before summer transfer window closes on September 1 to maintain the 25-member squad for the 2025-26 campaign. The list of five players include Brazilian winger Rodrygo, who has been linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu throughout the summer, amid strong interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

Rodrygo among five players who could leave Madrid

Endrick could be sent out on loan

Madrid players will reconvene for pre-season on August 4