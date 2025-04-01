Real Madrid player ratings vs Real Sociedad: Antonio Rudiger the hero again! Blancos into Copa del Rey final after Bernabeu epic as treble hopes stay alive

The Germany centre-back rose highest in extra-time to secure victory in what turned into an instant classic

An Antonio Rudiger header in extra-time concluded a chaotic contest between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, his late goal earning Los Blancos a 5-4 aggregate win and spot in the Copa del Rey final. Madrid made things complicated as they fell behind in the tie heading into the final 10 minutes and threw away the lead in stoppage-time, but eventually, inevitably got the job done against a La Real side that never gave in - even in defeat.

Leading 1-0 from the first leg in San Sebastian, Madrid started slowly - and were made to pay. Ander Barrenetxea levelled the tie on aggregate after 16 minutes, running through on goal down the left and threading his shot through the legs of reserve goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. The home side's equaliser was wonderfully crafted, however, as Vinicius Jr fed Endrick, who lifted the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper.

The visitors had an excellent chance to level things up again when Martin Zubimendi directed a volley on target, but Lunin redeemed his earlier woes with a full-stretch save - and Mikel Oyarzabal skied the ensuing rebound. They were gifted the goal to level the tie soon after, though, when David Alaba inadvertently glanced Pablo Marin's cross into his own net. Alaba had the misfortune of being involved in the next one, too, as he deflected Oyarzabal's shot into the bottom corner.

From there, Madrid woke up. Jude Bellingham made it 3-3 on aggregate with an audacious side-footed volley after a fine piece of set up play from Vinicius before Aurelien Tchouameni seemed certain to have scored the winner as he guided a header past a sprawling Alex Remiro with four minutes left on the clock. But La Real offered another twist, as Oyazarbal found the net with a close-range header in injury time.

Neither side could carve out an opening for most of extra time until Rudiger settled things, rising above three defenders to nod into the far corner and kill off the most dramatic of cup ties.

