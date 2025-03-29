Real Madrid player ratings vs. Leganes: Kylian Mbappe is the saviour! France captain bags brace to keep Los Blancos in La Liga title race

The Frenchman scored twice to rescue Carlo Ancelotti's side after another underwhelming showing

Kylian Mbappe scored twice and Jude Bellingham also grabbed himself a goal as Real Madrid overcame a 2-1 deficit to beat relegation-threatened Leganes 3-2. Madrid turned in a rather languid showing, but their stars showed up at the right times, Mbappe's late free-kick salvaging what might have been an embarrassing evening for the title holders.

Los Blancos probed for angles early on, but were unable to find an opening. Mbappe came closest, but saw an effort well tipped around the post. He offered the breakthrough soon after, converting from the penalty spot after Arda Guler was brought down in the penalty box. After barely having a kick, Leganes responded. Diego Garcia grabbed the equaliser, turning home from close range after the visitors cut down the Madrid left. Their second came down the other side, a sweeping move down the wing and ensuing cutback giving Dani Raba a tap in with Andriy Lunin left stranded.

Madrid found an equaliser of their own early in the second half, Bellingham seizing onto a loose ball in the box and finding the bottom corner with a guided finish. They completed the turnaround after 76 minutes. Rodrygo was scythed down on the edge of the box. Mbappe took the ensuing free kick, a whipped effort that crept through a gap in the wall and into the bottom corner.

The hosts endured a nervy moment or two late on, with Leganes creating a couple of good chances as the minutes waned. Still, the visitors could never carve out a clear opening - and Carlo Ancelotti's side held on. Another weird night, but they remain title favourites.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from the Santiago Bernabeu...