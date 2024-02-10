Real Madrid player ratings vs Girona: Vinicius Junior & Jude Bellingham run riot as Los Blancos close in on La Liga title - but serious injury to England star would be a devastating blow

Carlo Ancelotti's attack ran riot as his side established a comfortable lead atop the table

It's February, and Real Madrid might just have made their claim as the sole favourites to win La Liga. They proved as such with an emphatic attacking display against second-placed Girona, the tandem of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr proving crucial throughout in a devastating 4-0 win.

Vinicius opened the scoring with Madrid's first real attack, exploiting open space down the wing before curling an effort off the post from outside the box. The Brazilian assisted his side's second, too. He whipped a fine trivela pass behind the Girona defence - which Bellingham corraled, took round the goalkeeper, and tucked into an empty net.

Los Blancos only improved after the break. Bellingham found the net for a second time, before being removed with a knock to his ankle. Rodrygo make it four just after an hour, putting the contest well beyond reach.

There were some concerns here for Carlo Ancelotti. Bellingham needed heavy strapping on his injured foot, while he still doesn't have a fit first-team centre-back. Still, if this was the title decider, than Madrid made it look far too easy.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Santiago Bernabeu...