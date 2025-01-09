Real Madrid player ratings vs Real Mallorca: Jude Bellingham sets up Barcelona clash! Unstoppable England star and Rodrygo fire Los Blancos into Supercopa final

The England star continued his excellent scoring streak as Real Madrid's late show blew away Mallorca to set up a Supercopa final with Barcelona

Three goals in the final 30 minutes secured Real Madrid's passage into the Spanish Supercopa final after beating Mallorca 3-0 in Saudi Arabia.

The 21-year-old came closest to breaking the deadlock early on, only for goalkeeper Dominik Grief to deny him with a terrific low save. The underdogs should have gone ahead soon after, but Cyle Larin couldn't find the target when from close range. Kylian Mbappe went on a stunning solo run but was denied a penalty after seemingly going to ground too easily before the break.

Not long after losing Aurelien Tchouameni following a clash of heads, Bellingham tucked home in the 63rd minute after Rodrygo and Mbappe were denied by the post and Mallorca's scrambling defence respectively.

Martin Valjent had the misfortune of putting the ball into his own net in second half stoppage-time as he tried to clear Brahim Diaz's pass into the box before Rodrygo swept home Lucas Vazquez's stunning cross. Next up is a mouth-watering clash with Barcelona.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from King Abdullah Sports City Stadium...