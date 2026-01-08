+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Supercopa Espana Semi Valverde RodrygoGETTY/GOAL
Tom Ritchie

Real Madrid player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Fede Valverde, that's outrageous! Fantastic free-kick sparks semi-final win as Rodrygo maintains fine form to set up Supercopa Clasico against Barcelona

Real Madrid booked their place in the Supercopa de Espana final with a 2-1 victory over inter-city rivals Atletico Madrid in Jeddah on Thursday. Los Blancos opened their account through a vicious Federico Valverde free-kick after just 77 seconds, and Rodrygo doubled the lead with a well-taken finish in the 55th minute, before Alexander Sorloth pegged one back with a back-post header just moments later.

The showpiece semi in Saudi Arabia started with a bang as a seemingly innocuous foul on Jude Bellingham 30 yards from Atletico's goal set up Valverde's wonder strike. Deputising for Dani Carvajal, both as captain and right back, the Uruguayan led by example by firing the dead ball past Jan Oblak into the top corner. While the veteran 'keeper got a hand to the effort, and the replay showed a slight flick off of Sorloth in the Atletico wall, there was no hope in turning the thunderous shot over the bar. 

Diego Simeone would have been pleased with his side's response, as Atletico shaded the next 20 minutes. Despite their industry, it was Los Blancos that fashioned the next clear cut chance, as Rodrygo was set free by Alvaro Carreras. The Brazilian turned inside a lunging Conor Gallagher brilliantly, but his ensuing shot was tame.

Soon after, Thibaut Courtois was called into action on multiple occasions, his best stop a diving save to deny Sorloth's header. The big Norwegian should have scored with another aerial chance moments later, but his free header sailed over the bar. 

Real appeared to have pulled away from their inter-city rivals as Rodrygo broke onto a Valverde pass to bear down on Oblak's goal and take his chance this time, calmly dispatching the ball past the Slovenian with a side-footed finish. That brought an almost-instant response from Simeone's side, however, as Sorloth also repented for his first half profligacy, powering Guiliano's Simeone's cross past a helpless Courtois at the back post.

Just as the game appeared to meander towards the finish, Vinicius Jr's substitution in the 80th minute brought about a disagreement between the opposing benches, with the Brazilian and Diego Simeone receiving bookings. Antoine Griezmann's acrobatic effort moments later was rebuffed by Courtois, and Atletico pressed forwards in the remaining action, but were unable to find a leveller.

Julian Alvarez' late miss confirmed it would be a "Clasico" Super Cup final, as Los Blancos face off against Barcelona on Sunday. 

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from King Abdullah Sport City Stadium...

  • Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: Spanish Super CupGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibault Courtois (8/10):

    A brilliant diving save to deny Sorloth's header was the pick of a flurry of stops in the first half. 

    Federico Valverde (8/10):

    What a way to kick off a football match! There was simply no stopping his opener. Added an assist for Rodrygo, but then was in a questionable position for Sorloth's response. 

    Raul Asencio (5/10):

    Had a tough assignment keeping Sorloth in check. Lost the Swede for a guilt-edged chance in the first half, but was let off. There was no respite in the second, as the striker peeled off the youngster at the back post. 

    Antonio Rüdiger (6/10):

    Jumped into a challenge, leaving his fellow centre-back exposed in the first half. Had to scramble on multiple occasions as Giuliano Simeone found space behind Carreras. 

    Alvaro Carreras (5/10):

    Got into a niggling personal battle with Giuliano Simeone, resulting in a first-half booking. Atletico found some joy exploiting his channel, too. Slid into centre-half after Rudiger and Asencio's substitutions. 

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-KSA-ESP-SUPERCUP-ATLETICO MADRID-REAL MADRIDAFP

    Midfield

    Jude Bellingham (7/10):

    Carried the ball through midfield well. Neat in tight spaces. A dependable, if unspectacular showing from the England star.

    Aurelien Tchouameni (6/10):

    Caught in possession with his back to the Atletico press multiple times in the first half. Dropped into defence in the second, made one superb last-ditch clearance to deny Griezmann a look at goal. 

    Eduardo Camavinga (6/10):

    Shielded his back four well, winning loose balls in the heart of midfield while also doubling up on Atleti's front two to good effect. 

  • Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: Spanish Super CupGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Rodrygo (7/10):

    Should have doubled the lead on the 30-minute mark, after his beautiful chop inside Gallagher sent the England midfielder to the shops. He more than made up for it with his calm finish in the second half. 

    Gonzalo Garcia (5/10):

    Received very little service, but pressed gamely.

    Vinicius Jr. (5/10):

    Marshalled well by Llorente in a quiet opening 45 minutes. Appeared to get into a mid-game argument with Diego Simeone that continued when he was removed from the action in the 80th minute. A quiet showing on the pitch, but never far from controversy. 

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: Spanish Super CupGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Ferland Mendy (6/10):

    Brought on in the 67th minute. Defended well enough. 

    Fran Garcia (6/10):

    Full of running in the middle of the park, little chance to influence the game going forward. 

    Arda Guler (N/A):

    Introduced in the 80th minute, no time to get going as Atletico pressed for an equaliser. 

    Dani Ceballos (N/A):

    Brought on late to sure things up. 

    Franco Mastantuono (N/A):

    A late introduction for the prodigious youngster. 

    Xabi Alonso (6/10):

    A curious decision to replace both of his centre backs in the 67th minute. Atletico were probably the better of the two teams on balance, but he will be thankful to have a shot at his first piece of silverware as Blancos boss. 

Copa del Rey
Albacete crest
Albacete
ALB
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
0