Ex-Real Madrid man to form part of Michael Carrick's backroom staff at Man Utd alongside Gareth Southgate's old England No.2

Holland is set to be installed as Carrick’s number two. The 55-year-old is highly regarded in coaching circles, having served as Southgate’s assistant during England’s successful runs to the Euro 2020 and 2024 finals, as well as the 2018 World Cup semi-final. Holland also brings extensive Premier League experience from a trophy-laden spell at Chelsea and was most recently the manager of Japanese side Yokohama F Marinos.

Joining him is Woodgate, whose playing career took him from Leeds to Real Madrid. Woodgate previously worked under Carrick at Middlesbrough and managed Bournemouth in 2021. He also shares a connection with United’s technical director, Jason Wilcox, having been teammates at Leeds.

The reshuffle also sees the return of former United defender Jonny Evans to the coaching setup, while Travis Binnion will step up from within the club's existing ranks to complete the staff.

