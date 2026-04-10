Real Madrid icon Marcelo puts Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo as his 'toughest' opponent

Few players are better qualified to judge the two greatest players of their generation than Marcelo. The Brazilian left-back spent 15 years at Real Madrid, placing him on the front lines of the modern era's most intense rivalry. While he shared a flank and a trophy cabinet with Ronaldo between 2009 and 2018, his domestic campaigns were often defined by the nightmare of trying to track Messi during El Clasico showdowns.

Speaking in a recent interview with RomarioTV, Marcelo did not hesitate when asked who provided the more difficult challenge during his illustrious career. "Messi [was tougher to face]," the 37-year-old said. "Messi was very extraordinary, like I’m still looking for him today, d*mn it. Man, he is very extraordinary... Messi understands all of the positions on the field very well. He knows when the guy is coming with the ball. He already knows where to go, where to get out and such. I think he is very extraordinary."