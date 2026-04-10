Getty/GOAL
Real Madrid icon Marcelo puts Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo as his 'toughest' opponent
The ultimate El Clasico rival
Few players are better qualified to judge the two greatest players of their generation than Marcelo. The Brazilian left-back spent 15 years at Real Madrid, placing him on the front lines of the modern era's most intense rivalry. While he shared a flank and a trophy cabinet with Ronaldo between 2009 and 2018, his domestic campaigns were often defined by the nightmare of trying to track Messi during El Clasico showdowns.
Speaking in a recent interview with RomarioTV, Marcelo did not hesitate when asked who provided the more difficult challenge during his illustrious career. "Messi [was tougher to face]," the 37-year-old said. "Messi was very extraordinary, like I’m still looking for him today, d*mn it. Man, he is very extraordinary... Messi understands all of the positions on the field very well. He knows when the guy is coming with the ball. He already knows where to go, where to get out and such. I think he is very extraordinary."
- Getty Images
A complicated history with CR7
The admission is particularly striking given the deep bond Marcelo shared with Ronaldo at the Bernabeu. The duo formed a lethal partnership on the left wing, winning four Champions League titles together. However, their relationship did not start on the friendliest of terms. During an international friendly between Brazil and Portugal in 2008, the two nearly came to blows following a heated altercation on the pitch. During that 6-2 win for Brazil, Ronaldo elbowed Marcelo after a heavy tackle, leading the Brazilian to retaliate with a kick. The Portuguese forward then grabbed Marcelo by the neck before officials could intervene. Despite that fiery introduction, the pair became inseparable after Ronaldo’s move to Spain just months later.
Comparing the statistical giants
The numbers behind both legends continue to boggle the mind as they enter the twilight of their careers. Ronaldo remains the leading goalscorer, having recently surpassed the 900-goal mark and currently sitting on 967 strikes for club and country. Messi followed suit in March, netting his 900th career goal during a CONCACAF Champions Cup clash for Inter Miami.
While Ronaldo holds the edge in total goals, the underlying stats often swing the momentum back toward the Inter Miami captain. Messi boasts a superior scoring rate of one goal every 104 minutes compared to Ronaldo’s 111.
- Getty Images
World Cup dreams and final regrets
Beyond the individual rivalry, Marcelo also touched upon the one trophy that eluded him during his 25-trophy haul at Real Madrid. While he won five Champions Leagues and six La Liga titles, the World Cup remained out of reach. In a surprising admission, the legendary defender revealed that he would sacrifice his European silverware for international glory with the Selecao. When asked if he would swap his five Champions League medals for a World Cup winners' medal, Marcelo said: "That question is wild. I’m going to be straight with you. Yes, I would swap them."
While Marcelo has stepped away from the international stage, both Messi and Ronaldo are eyeing one last dance at the 2026 World Cup in North America, with Messi hoping to defend the crown he finally secured in Qatar in 2022.