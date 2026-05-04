Real Madrid loanee Endrick makes 'I'd like to stay at Lyon' admission after scoring another vital goal for Ligue 1 giants

Endrick once again played a decisive role for Lyon as they defeated Rennes 4-2 in Ligue 1 on Friday night. The Brazilian forward scored his fifth league goal of the season to help Paulo Fonseca’s side continue their late push for Champions League qualification.

The victory lifted Lyon into third place in the standings with just two games remaining. They currently sit two points ahead of Lille in the race for the final Champions League spot. Lyon’s strong run of form has dramatically reshaped their season, putting them in a position to secure a return to Europe’s top club competition.