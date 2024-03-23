VIDEO: The Real Madrid connection! Jude Bellingham runs to embrace Brazil stars Vinicius Jr & Rodrygo straight after England’s defeat at Wembley - before playfully slapping Endrick across the face!
Jude Bellingham rushed to embrace his Real Madrid team-mates after England's friendly defeat to Brazil at Wembley on Saturday.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bellingham caught up with Real Madrid team-mates
- Playfully slapped future team-mate Endrick
- England went down 1-0 against Brazil