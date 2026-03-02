AFP
Real Madrid suffer triple blow as Franco Mastantuono earns bizarre red card and two other stars suspended after costly Getafe defeat
A costly night at the Bernabeu
The encounter against Getafe ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat for Madrid, marking a deeply frustrating night at the Santiago Bernabeu. The loss keeps Los Blancos frozen at 60 points in La Liga, sitting four points behind their fierce rivals Barcelona. With only 12 rounds remaining in the competition, this setback has significantly increased the difficulty of their mission to secure the league championship.
Despite the high stakes and the disappointing result, the late stages of the game were surprisingly subdued. However, that unexpected tranquility was shattered in the 95th minute during a Getafe attack when a controversial refereeing decision sparked an unforeseen and costly disciplinary disaster.
- Getty Images Sport
The referee's report holds the key
Following a foul awarded by the referee, Mastantuono completely lost his composure. Reports indicate the young player "went too far," directing inappropriate comments toward the official. This outburst resulted in an immediate red card. The immediate consequence of Mastantuono's dismissal is a guaranteed suspension for Friday's crucial fixture, but the final punishment could be much more severe.
The situation worsened as the Argentine teenager left the pitch. It was noted that "while he was heading to the dressing room tunnel, he also said something to the fourth official." Ultimately, "the nuance between one expression or another is decisive," making the official referee's report the absolute key to understanding the full extent of the impending ban.
Defensive crisis looms for Celta clash
The fallout from the disappointing 1-0 Getafe match extends far beyond Mastantuono’s controversial stoppage-time red card. Real Madrid emphatically ended the night with three players suspended for Vigo, creating a sudden and severe selection headache for the coaching staff ahead of their crucial away fixture. Ancelotti must navigate a depleted squad while trying to keep the title dream alive.
Defenders Huijsen and Carreras both received their fifth yellow cards of the current league campaign during the match, triggering automatic one-match suspensions for accumulation. Losing these two key defensive figures, combined with Mastantuono's mandated absence, significantly depletes the squad's overall depth. The team must now travel to face Celta in Balaídos with a severely weakened roster, forcing a hasty reorganisation.
- Getty Images Sport
A missed opportunity to prove his worth
Before the dramatic expulsion, Mastantuono had a golden opportunity to prove his worth on the pitch and help his team close the gap with Barcelona. He had been substituted in for Arda Guler during the second half, ultimately spending 25 minutes on the field, including stoppage time. Unfortunately, he failed to make any significant impact, "passing on tiptoes" without showing his usual offensive spark.
His solitary contribution was a single, tame shot near the end of the game that was easily collected by Getafe goalkeeper David Soria. His time on the pitch will not serve him well with the Madrid faithful amid concerns over his suitability to the team.
