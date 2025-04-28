Congratulations, Real Madrid - you are football's most PATHETIC club! Los Blancos show their true colours as world's pettiest sporting institution with Copa del Rey disgrace

Losing the cup final to Barcelona was embarrassing enough, but Madrid went several steps further with their childish behaviour

In Japan, there is a philosophy that every person has three faces. The first is the one you show to the world, the one to be judged and build a public image upon. The second is what you portray to those closest to you. The third is who you keep to yourself, your true essence and personality, never to be cast upon by outsiders.

On Saturday in Seville, Real Madrid ripped off their third face like a mask and held it aloft, proudly or otherwise, as if it were Simba being raised up by Rafiki in the opening sequence of 'The Lion King'. Years, months, weeks and days of petulant nonsense came spewing out all ends before, during and after losing to Clasico rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.

It's bad enough being beaten by their nemesis from Catalunya on a normal day, but this was far from normal, even by these two raging crybabies' standards. What occurred in southern Spain this weekend will live on as infamous for Los Blancos, irrespective of how they will inevitably try and whitewash it from history.