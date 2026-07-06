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Erling HaalandGetty Images
Muhammad Zaki

‘You never know’ - Real Madrid given Erling Haaland transfer hope by Man City striker’s father

Transfers
E. Haaland
Real Madrid
World Cup
Norway
Brazil
LaLiga
Brazil vs Norway

Erling Haaland’s future is once again the talk of the footballing world after his father, Alf-Inge, dropped a massive hint regarding a potential move to Real Madrid. Despite the striker being firmly established as Manchester City’s talisman, the lure of the Bernabeu remains a persistent shadow over his long-term stay in the Premier League.

  • Madrid dream stays alive

    The Man City striker has been in sensational form on the international stage, but his off-field future is also making waves during the 2026 World Cup. Speaking to DAZN ahead of Norway's clash with Brazil, Alf-Inge suggested that while his son is settled in England, the door is never truly closed on the world’s biggest clubs.

    "A move to Real Madrid? He’s very happy at Manchester City and has a long contract," Haaland senior said. However, he followed that up with a comment that will certainly pique the interest of Los Blancos fans. "We’re waiting for the new season, but anyone would want to play for Madrid. You never know what can happen in football," he added.



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  • ERLING HAALAND NORWAY Getty Images

    World Cup heroics fuel hype

    Haaland's stock has never been higher after he fired Norway into the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a stunning double against Brazil. The 25-year-old rose above Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes to open the scoring before sealing the 2-1 win with a thunderous strike from distance, taking his tally to seven for the tournament.

    He currently sits alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at the top of the Golden Boot standings, furthering his case as the most lethal finisher on the planet. With 62 goals in just 54 international caps, the City man is proving that he can dominate on any stage.


  • Election drama in the Spanish capital

    The timing of these comments is particularly notable in the wake of the recently concluded presidential race at Real Madrid. Defeated candidate Enrique Riquelme had centered his entire campaign on the promise of signing Haaland, claiming that the Norwegian wanted to move to Spain. Before losing the election, Riquelme had even gone as far as offering to pay the membership fees of the club's socios if he failed to deliver the striker or his City team-mate Rodri.

    While Alf-Inge and Haaland's agent Rafaela Pimenta previously dismissed Riquelme's election claims as "not true," this latest admission from the Haaland camp suggests a lingering level of flexibility. Man City, meanwhile, remain confident in their position after tying the superstar down to a long-term contract extension at the start of 2025.


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  • MarescaGetty Images

    New era at the Etihad

    While the transfer talk swirls, Haaland must also prepare for a significant transition back at club level. The upcoming season will see him working under a new manager at Manchester City after Enzo Maresca was confirmed as the successor to Pep Guardiola. Adapting to a new tactical system will be the striker's immediate priority once his World Cup journey concludes.