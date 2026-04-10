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Yosua Arya

Real Madrid issue fierce denial over reports of potential move for new sporting director

Real Madrid
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Real Madrid have firmly rejected claims that the club is planning to appoint a new sporting director. The Spanish giants released a strong statement denying reports that they had begun searching for candidates through an external agency.

  • Madrid respond strongly to media claims

    Madrid issued a firm denial after reports suggested the club was considering appointing a new sporting director to restructure its football operations. The story emerged from Spanish radio program El Larguero on Cadena SER, which claimed that the club are exploring the possibility of adding a traditional sporting director role to its executive structure. The report implied the move would modernise the club’s decision-making process regarding transfers and squad planning. 

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  • Club statement dismisses speculation

    However, Madrid moved quickly to shut down the speculation, insisting that the claims were entirely inaccurate and that no such process was underway behind the scenes.

    "Real Madrid C.F. wishes to clarify that the information broadcast last night by the Cadena SER radio program "El Larguero," claiming that our club is considering adding a sporting director to its structure, is categorically false," the club's statement read.

  • Madrid highlight success of current structure

    Rather than seeking changes, Madrid emphasised their confidence in the current sporting structure that has overseen one of the most successful periods in the club’s history. The club pointed to their recruitment strategy and sporting department as key factors behind sustained success, particularly their focus on signing elite young talent while maintaining a competitive squad capable of winning major honours.

    The club statement read: "Real Madrid highly values the work carried out by the club's sporting management, which has allowed us to experience one of the most successful periods in our history, winning numerous titles, including six European Cups in ten years."

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  • Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    With the speculation addressed, Los Blancos will now turn their full attention back to matters on the pitch as the season enters a decisive stage. Alvaro Arbeloa's side currently sits second in La Liga with 69 points from 30 matches, seven points behind leaders Barcelona. They next host Girona at the Bernabeu before traveling to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final, having lost 2-1 in the first encounter against the German side.

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