Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio cleared of charges relating to explicit video of a minor

Asencio has been completely cleared of charges relating to the non-consensual distribution of a sexually explicit video featuring a woman and a 16-year-old girl. On Thursday, a Spanish court acquitted Asencio after prosecutors withdrew all allegations against him. According to a report by ESPN, the case centred on a recorded sexual encounter at a Canary Islands beach club in June 2023.

While Asencio was not accused of filming the incident, he faced charges for allegedly sharing the footage. His former Real Madrid youth teammates Andrés García, Ferrán Ruiz and Juan Rodríguez pleaded guilty and each agreed to a one-year suspended prison sentence, a two-year restraining order, and a three-year ban on working with minors.