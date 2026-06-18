Real Madrid confirm Ibrahima Konate signing on free transfer after Liverpool departure

Konate becomes the third signing of Jose Mourinho’s second spell in charge of Real Madrid, following the arrivals of Marc Cucurella and Bernardo Silva. The defender was reportedly identified as a priority target well before the deal was finalised.

Club president Florentino Perez is said to have viewed Konate as an important addition as Madrid looked to reinforce a squad that has faced defensive injury problems and depth concerns in recent seasons. His profile also fits the demands of Mourinho’s plans, with the Frenchman offering physicality, pace and defensive reliability in central defence.