What the hell is going on at Real Madrid?! Chaotic Clasico preparations highlight Blancos' need for a summer overhaul as Florentino Perez counts cost of signing Kylian Mbappe

Until now, it seems. Things have supposedly bubbled away all season, and on Thursday morning, we saw the consequences. There's still a lack of clarity as to who said what to who, and why it all happened, but a few concrete facts have come to light: Federico Valverde put in a hard tackle on Aurelien Tchouameni in training, Tchouameni took exception, and in the Valdebebas dressing room after there was some sort of physical altercation. Valverde, in the process, hit his head on a table, and had to be taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a "cranioencephalic traumatism" that will keep him out for 10-14 days.

This is not, it must be emphasised, switchblades and knuckledusters between opposing gangs, but it is a truly baffling escalation, and a strange ending to a baffling season in Madrid. Indeed, it is one thing for a club to struggle on the pitch - getting into fights, hospitalising team-mates and having everything play out in public? That's a different problem altogether.

And what's the upshot here? Well, Madrid have been going down this road for a while. There has been talk all season of arguments, in-fighting and treason. And now, this most disjointed of squads has, quite literally, chosen violence. The title is gone in all but mathematics, and this summer could be one of the more decisive in recent memory. Oh, and there's a Clasico to play before then. Fail to win that, and Madrid officially cede La Liga. Things couldn't be worse in the Spanish capital right now...