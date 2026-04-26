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Moataz Elgammal

Real Madrid 'aware' Jose Mourinho wants sensational return to the club as Benfica release clause expiry date revealed

J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
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Liga Portugal

Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing a spectacular return to Real Madrid. The Portuguese tactician believes he has unfinished business in Spain, and with a unique release clause in his Benfica contract expiring soon, Los Blancos have a narrow window to secure his services as they evaluate their managerial options.

  • Mourinho communicates return desire

    According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mourinho is eyeing a second stint in charge at Real. While the veteran coach currently manages Benfica, he has shifted his focus back to the Santiago Bernabeu as Madrid assess their long-term plans. Romano clarified the situation regarding the manager's ambitions, stating: “Real Madrid is already aware of Jose Mourinho’s desire to return. He has made it clear to those close to him that he would like a second chance at the club. Real Madrid will soon decide who their next manager will be.”

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    Release clause deadline approaching

    Although the manager is under contract in Lisbon, a legal loophole could facilitate a swift and cost-free exit. Reports suggest his agreement includes a specific break clause allowing him to depart without a fee if a deal is completed within a strict timeframe. This vital clause expires roughly 10 days after Benfica play their final match of the current campaign, anticipated around mid-May.

  • Competition for the managerial role

    Despite his enthusiasm, Mourinho is not the undisputed frontrunner to take over the dugout. Real Madrid are currently conducting a comprehensive market evaluation, and several high-profile candidates reportedly sit higher on their wishlist. Jurgen Klopp has emerged as a preferred option for the hierarchy, while Mauricio Pochettino remains under serious consideration, largely benefiting from Florentino Perez's long-standing admiration. Consequently, Mourinho faces substantial competition to convince decision-makers that his tactical brilliance and prior experience navigating the immense pressure of the Spanish capital make him the ideal candidate for the job.

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    What the future holds for Madrid

    Looking ahead, the ball is firmly in Madrid's court as they prepare to make a definitive choice. Even if the club miss the mid-May free-transfer window, hiring Mourinho later remains a low-risk economic gamble. For now, though, Alvaro Arbeloa remains in charge of the senior team, and will be back on the touchline when Real take on Espanyol in their next La Liga game.

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