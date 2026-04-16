Real Madrid are an absolute embarrassment! Why only Bayern Munich should feel aggrieved

The decision to show Eduardo Camavinga a second yellow card—and subsequently a red—remains highly controversial. Real Madrid point to that moment as the decisive factor in their defeat in Munich. Some argue that the rules were applied strictly yet correctly, which is factually accurate; others counter that Vincic showed poor judgement, claiming his decision was too harsh and proved decisive.

In the broader context of the 90 minutes, however, the late dismissal of the Frenchman hardly alters the narrative, given that Real Madrid had previously profited from several controversial decisions. Until that point, the only side genuinely disadvantaged by controversial decisions was Bayern, not Madrid, who ended the game seething.

Güler’s free-kick goal that made it 2-0, for example, followed only the slightest touch by Konrad Laimer on Brahim Díaz—a decision that was both unjustified and at odds with Vincic’s previous calls. Earlier, he had ignored a clear foul by Vinicius Junior on Joshua Kimmich in the ninth minute and, even after the Brazilian shoved the prone Bayern man, limited himself to a warning rather than the deserved third yellow card that would have ruled Vinicius out of a potential semi-final.

Controversy also marred Madrid’s third goal: Josip Stanisic was caught by a man-oriented body check from Antonio Rüdiger, leaving the Bayern defender unable to cover the subsequent break down his wing. Vincic stood only a few metres away and took no action; once the goal had been scored, VAR could no longer intervene because Munich had enjoyed two subsequent possessions, both of which they surrendered, the second through an uncharacteristically sloppy touch from Harry Kane.

None of this was mentioned by Real’s officials, who instead hurled sometimes vitriolic abuse. Like a spoilt child, the club looked for culprits everywhere but within. Camavinga might have been booked for foolish, repeated time-wasting, and his needless foul later left Real a man down.

Yet such behaviour merely underscores a deeper pattern at the club: a self-indulgence that has seeped into every level of the organisation. From the stubborn boycott of the 2024 Ballon d’Or, through the unfair—and at times pathetic—behaviour of some players on the pitch, to the reflexive blame-shifting onto referees whenever decisions do not go their way, the pattern is familiar.