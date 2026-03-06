Did Real Madrid back the wrong man? Alvaro Arbeloa not 'the right guy' for the job as club legend names alternative option after 'hasty' Xabi Alonso sacking

Helguera is adamant that the timeline for evaluating Alonso was unfairly short, suggesting the club panicked during a difficult run of form rather than trusting the long-term process. The Spaniard’s tenure ended by mutual consent on January 12, just a day after a narrow 3–2 defeat to Barcelona in the Supercopa de España final, a stint also overshadowed by reported tactical disputes with Vinicius Junior.

Helguera said: “I think they should have waited until February or March to judge. By then, we would have seen how the team was really doing. They were too hasty in sacking Xabi Alonso."