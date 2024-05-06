Real Madrid 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about what Real Madrid will be wearing next season.

Real Madrid have been in partnership with Adidas since 1998 and the trophy-laden Liga giants have had no shortage of classic kits since then.

Their pristine Blanco shirts are among the most iconic sights in football, but they have had plenty of memorable away kits too, with legendary players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale making them their own.

Here, GOAL takes a look at what Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Co. will be wearing for Real Madrid in 2024-25, including the latest leaks, prices and how to buy.