Rayan Cherki shares cheeky selfie he took with Prince William during Man City’s FA Cup trophy lift

The Prince of Wales was in attendance at Wembley Stadium on Saturday in his official capacity as Patron of the Football Association.

After Manchester City secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chelsea, Prince William took his place on the podium to hand out medals and the iconic trophy to Pep Guardiola’s squad.

While the proceedings are usually strictly formal, Cherki decided to break protocol to capture a memory of the historic afternoon.

As the long line of victorious players made their way past the royal, the French midfielder held up his iPhone after shaking William’s hand. The Prince, dressed in a sharp suit for the occasion, was happy to oblige, flashing a grin for the camera alongside the triumphant footballer.















